I still hate Suarez till now - Mahama tells Asamoah Gyan ahead of his book launch

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: sammykaymedia.com

As the days draw closer to Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan’s “LEGYANDARY” book launch on Saturday, 30th April, 2022, he together with his team officially went to invite former President John Dramani Mahama to his big event.

Ex-President Mahama welcomed the team and catalogued his encounter with Asamoah Gyan and praised him for his achievement and exemplary life as he continues to serve as a positive model to the youth.

As a staunch football fanatic himself, the former President stated he can never forgive Uruguay’s Luis Suarez for denying Ghana a place in the Semi-Final during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, a situation that broke the hearts of many Africans.

This not withstanding, the opposition leader, disclosed that the book will go along way to inspire the youth and encouraged the young ones.

Watch video below:

Source: sammykaymedia.com
