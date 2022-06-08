0
I still have hope of playing for Black Stars - Edwin Gyasi

Forgotten Black Stars forward Edwin Gyasi says he still habours hopes of playing for the Black Stars of Ghana despite the long hiatus.

The Amsterdam born forward has Ghanaian parents and was on the Ghana bench  on 1st September, 2017 in a World Cup qualifier against Congo.

He made his Ghana debut on 9th May, 2017 against  Congo in  a 5-1 win a World Cup qualifier playing for 13 minutes.

Since then he added four more caps to his name scoring once for Ghana during that period but has since disappeared into oblivion.

The 30-year-old last played for Ghana in 2019 against Kenya when erstwhile coach Kwasi Appiah was at the helm.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM, the Beitar Jerusalem forward reiterated a desire to return to the national team.

“I always have hope, it’s always there,” he said when asked if he hopes for a Black Stars return.

The journeyman now plays for the Israeli side of Beitar Jerusalem after spells in Turkey, Holland, Bulgaria and USA.

