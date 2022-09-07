I still see myself in Black Stars in the future - Bernard Tekpetey reacts to Black Stars' snub

Ludogorets Razgrad striker, Bernard Tekpetey has said he is optimistic about being a key component of the Black Stars despite recent snubs by the technical handlers.
The in-form Ludogorets forward missed out in the Black Stars announced on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, for friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua later this month.
Tekpetey, who last played for Ghana in 2017, said he is not concerned about his recent Black Stars snubs and is hopeful of being able to serve the country again.
“I still see myself in the Black Stars in the future. I just have to stay focused and stay in good condition and I know with hard work, I will be called to serve the national team once again,” he told Kumasi-based Wontumi radio.
He has scored 6 goals and provided 3 assists in all competitions for the Bulgarian side, playing a total of 896 minutes.
The former Schalke striker is expected to lead the line for Ludogorates as they face Jose Mourinho's AS Roma in the Europa League on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
EE/KPE
