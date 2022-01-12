I still want to believe Ghana can win 2021 AFCON – Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Mr. Samuel Nartey George

Ghana lost 1-0 to Morocco

Sam George has refused to give up on Black Stars



Ghana plays Gabon in their next game



Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has refused to rule out the Black Stars chances in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



The Black Stars did not get a good start to the 33rd edition of the second oldest continental tournament in the world as the team suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Morocco.



Ghana lost their opening game at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé by a lone goal to the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Monday, January 10, 2022.

According to Sam Nartey George, there are two more games for the Black Stars to play at this stage of the tournament hence he is not giving up hope on the team.



“Still, I want to believe. I want to give them the benefit of the doubt. I want to hold on to hope. 2 more games to go! It is still possible to twinkle in Cameroon! Let’s go, Black Stars!” he posted on his Twitter page.





Still, I want to believe. I want to give them the benefit of the doubt. I want to hold on to hope. 2 more games to go! It is still possible to twinkle in Cameroon! Let's go Black Stars!????????????#AFCON pic.twitter.com/HavwNPikx9 — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) January 10, 2022

The Black Stars will play their second game of the tournament on Friday, January 14, 2022, against the Panthers of Gabon.