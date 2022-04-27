I strongly believe Ghana can qualify from the World Cup group - Osman Bukari

Osman Bukari plays for Ligue 1 side Nantes

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari says that the Black Stars of Ghana will qualify from their 2022 FIFA World Cup group.

Ghana defeated Nigeria via the away goal rule in a two legged clash to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World in Qatar.



It will be the fourth time Ghana will be playing at the FIFA World Cup and have been placed in group H alongside Portugal, Korea Republic and Uruguay.



Ghana will open their campaign against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal before taking on Hue Ming Son's Korea Republic before a final date with Luiz Suarez's Uruguay with revenge on their minds.



The Black Stars have given a lot of Ghanaians hope and believe that the team can do somethng meaningful at the World Cup.

Speaking to Wontumi FM, the FC Nantes winger says that without believe football is nothing and adds that Ghana will qualify from the group.



“In football, you always have to believe because without it, you cannot win. So, we must believe that we can qualify from the group. We are all footballers and we must not fear any one” he said.



He continued that, “The pitch will decide everything, so we must have the believe that we can do it. I strongly believe Ghana can qualify from the group”.



The FC Nantes winger was part of the Ghana squad that defeated Nigeria over two legs to book a place at the World Cup in Qatar.