I support Asante Kotoko – Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Former Manchester United defender, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, has declared his support for Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko.
The Netherlands defender has joined a tall list of top foreign players who have shown their support for the Porcupine Warriors.
Fosu-Mensah revealed in an exclusive interview with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM that supporting Asante Kotoko is a family tradition.
Timothy Fosu-Mensah edges closer to £1.5m Bayer Leverkusen move. “I support Asante Kotoko even though I haven’t followed Ghana football that much”, he said on Happy Sports.
“Asante Kotoko is a tradition for the family. Hopefully, I will now follow some games in the Ghana Premier League”
The 24-year-old is currently in Ghana on holidays.
Timothy Fosu-Mensah currently plays in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen.
