'I support Chris Hughton'- Nana Agyemang backs ex-Brighton coach for Black Stars job

Former Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Chris Hughton

Ghanaian coach and football enthusiast, Nana Agyemang, has backed the idea of former Brighton manager Chris Hughton as the next Black Stars trainer.

According to the former Eleven Wise trainer, Chris Hughton will be more than just a quick fix to the vacant coaching job at the senior national team.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association is considering Otto Addo for the job in the interim because of the World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in March.



“My challenge is this, we’re always looking at the short-term gain. If we want to participate in the World Cup this time around, what will happen? Would Ghana come to a standstill? What would actually happen?,” Nana Agyemang told Joy FM.

“I support Chris Hughton because I’m not looking at what are we going to do for this Nigerian game. It’s not critical for me if the Ghana Black Stars doesn’t go there, because if they do go there what are they going to do? As it stands right now, we don’t have a team.



“Let’s be honest with ourselves, we can’t keep feeding this false diatribe to Ghanaian football lovers that we can do something, we can win cups because we can’t. We haven’t got it together yet. And I would prefer that we took a long-term approach to the whole matter and really starting to rebuild in earnest,” he elaborated.