I support E Levy and Chris Houghton - Coach Opeele

Former Asante Kotoko assistant coach, Isaac "Opeele" Boateng

Chris Hughton tipped to be named next Black Stars coach

Government to impose 1.5% levy on electronic transactions



Government sensitizing the public on E-Levy



Former Asante Kotoko assistant coach, Isaac Opeele Boateng has urged Ghanaians to support the controversial e-levy policy if they want Chris Hughton as the next Black Stars coach.



According to Isaac Opeele Boateng who has declared his support for the e-levy, Ghanaians must accept to pay tax so that the government can have money to pay the next Black Stars coach.



He has also declared his support for former Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Chris Hughton who is one of the strong contenders being pushed by the government according to reports for the Black Stars job.

“I support E Levy 100% and Chris Houghton. Ghanaians must pay taxes so we pay the coach Houghton well,” Isaac Opeele Boateng made this statement on his Twitter page on Wednesday, February 3, 2022.



The government's intent to impose a 1.5% tax on all electronic transactions has received widespread public opposition coupled with heavy resistance from the minority side of parliament and the opposition National Democratic Congress.



Meanwhile, Chris Hughton and Otto Addo are said to be the lead candidates for the vacant Black Stars job with both government and GFA officials pulling strings for their preferred choice to get the job.



