I think God gave me a call to come to Ghana - Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay with president Akufo-Addo

Memphis Depay plays football at Madina

Memphis Depay meets Bukom Banku



Memphis Depay refurbishes school in Ghana



Dutch player of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay, has disclosed that his decision to travel to Ghana was a divine intervention from God to reach out to kids in Ghana.



The Barcelona striker who has been devoted to assisting the School for Deaf and Blind in Cape Coast explained that he came to Ghana to fulfil a mission of giving children opportunities.



Memphis Depay who visited president Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House stated that he believes his mission to Ghana was an answer to God’s call.

“I came here with the mission to empower the kids who in my opinion don’t get looked after and that is deaf and blind and so for me, I think God gave me a call to come and do that and be there for them. Give them opportunities and help them,” Depay told President Akufo-Addo.



Depay on Friday, June 17, 2022, commissioned some facilities he built for the School for Deaf and Blind in Cape Coast and spent some quality time with the students.



The player who was born to a Ghanaian father and Dutch mother travelled to Ghana with players like Quincy Promes, Rhian Brewster, Edgar Davids among others.



