I think the whites learn more than us - Kwabena Owusu on struggles of Ghanaian strikers

Black Stars striker, Kwabena Owusu has opined that Ghanaian strikers abroad struggle to score goals because they do not learn as much as their teammates of other race.



The Turkish-based striker scored 10 goals and provided 4 assists in 23 matches for his side MKE Ankaragucu.



Speaking with Original FM, he gave himself a high rating for his performance in the season and explained that it is not easy for an African to score in a foreign league.

“I will rate myself 9/10 because it is not easy for an African player to score goals abroad. Even Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah struggle before they score.”



He added that he believes the white players learn more than black players, specifically Ghanaian players.



“It is not easy for Ghanaian players abroad to score; it is something that I have noticed. Harry Kane will get a chance and score but I don’t understand why we struggle to take our chances in games. I think the whites learn more than us.”



Kwabena Owusu was omitted from the Black Stars squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers. Reacting to his omission, he said it only motivates him.



“Every coach has his player, maybe the performance I am putting up in recent times does not satisfy the technical team. So, I think this is the time for me to focus and put in more effort to reach the level the coaches need. Maybe, I am not yet at the level they need, so it is up to me to push harder and be there.”

Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, at 19:00 GMT at the Cape Coast stadium.



