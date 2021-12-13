'I think we deserved some points against King Faisal' – Elmina Sharks coach

Elmina Sharks FC

Elmina Sharks coach, Mallam Yahaya, has expressed his disappointment over their narrow defeat to King Faisal Sunday, December 12, 2021.

The Elmina-based club suffered a 1-0 defeat on matchday 7 of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara stadium.



At the post-match conference, Mallam Yahaya who was leading the club in his first game said his outfit deserved a point considering their performance on the day.

“I think at least we deserve to get one point from here but it's football. It's hard luck so we will accept the defeat and go back and correct our mistakes for subsequent games,” he said



Elmina Sharks currently sit 13th position with 7 points after 7 matches into the season.