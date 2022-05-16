I think we’ve lost one trophy - Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie admits

Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie

Hearts of Oak beat Dreams in FA Cup semi-final

Hearts of Oak to face Bechem United in FA Cup finals



Asante Kotoko lead GPL table



Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, has given up on the club's mission of defending the Ghana Premier League title.



The former Black Satellites captain believes that winning the league for a second successive time will be difficult as the Phobians trail rivals Asante Kotoko by 12 points,



Speaking after Hearts of Oak's MTN FA Cup semi-final win over Dreams FC, Barnieh admitted that Hearts have lost the league trophy.



“I think we’ve lost one trophy, though the league is not yet over, if you calculate the matches left and the points, I will say the probability of us losing one trophy is higher.”

The club's top scorer then urged his colleagues to switch focus to the domestic league Cup.



“So, we’ve talked to ourselves and have decided to maintain the FA Cup trophy. The mentality now is to defend the FA Cup title.”



Daniel Afriyie scored in Hearts of Oak's 3-2 win over Dreams FC on May 14, 2022, and won the man-of-the-match.



Following the win, Hearts are a win away from defending the FA Cup they won last season.



Hearts of Oak will take on Bechem United in the MTN FA Cup final.