I thought I had another opportunity to qualify Ghana for World Cup after 94 failure - Yaw Preko

Yaw Preko.png Former Ghana international, Yaw Preko

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana international, Yaw Preko, has disclosed how he thought he was going to get another opportunity to help Ghana qualify for the World Cup after the team’s unsuccessful bid in 1994.

Ghana was on the verge of qualifying for what would have been its first World Cup appearance in history when Algeria snatched the slot from the Black Stars.

Ghana was in the same group as Algeria and Burundi, and needed either a win or a draw against Algeria in the final group match to advance from the group to the playoffs.

C.K Akonnor scored the first goal in the match for the Black Stars, but the Algerians came from a goal down to beat Ghana 2-1 in the match following Ghana’s poor goalkeeping and defending.

Recounting how Ghana failed to advance from the group following a disappointing defeat to Algeria, Yaw Preko noted that he was shocked by the results after 90 minutes.

"We thought it was now or never and we were so overconfident and when we got there, we realized the players we had there no way they could beat us,” he told TV3.

According to him, he thought there was going to be another chance to help Ghana qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

“It was painful but I thought okay it didn’t happen we will see how it goes because I was another up-and-coming so I thought I had another opportunity to qualify,” Yaw Preko stated.

Ghana qualified for its first World Cup in 2006.

