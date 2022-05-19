I told GFA I will accept Black Stars job if I could continue with Dortmund - Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Ghana’s head coach, Otto Addo has disclosed that he made it clear to the GFA that he will only take the Black Stars job if he would be allowed to continue his role at Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking to Transfer Market in an interview, the tactician said he was offered the permanent Black Stars after the goalless draw against Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers.



“Although we had not come out of a 0:0 in the first match against Nigeria, the team convinced with the way we acted, so that the president already told me afterwards: "No matter how the second leg ends - we want you to continue. If we qualify, then at least until the World Cup."



“Through the 1:1 in the second leg, we managed the qualification and the association said that from his point of view I could also continue in the double function.

"We were also able to agree on this with the BVB in the following discussions. It was always clear to me: When I tackle the challenge, I don't want to give up the job in Dortmund for it,” coach Otto Addo said.



With an agreement between all parties reached, Coach Otto Addo is continuing with the Black Stars and will be in the dugout for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.