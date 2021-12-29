'I told him not to make the final tackles' - Southampton manager reacts to Mohammed Salisu's red card

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Southampton manager, Ralf Hassenhutl has revealed that he told Mohammed Salisu not to go in for the final tackles in the game against Tottenham Hotspurs.

The 22-year-old received a red card for a tackle on Spurs forward Son Heung-Min, having earlier been cautioned for a foul on Emerson.



Salisu's foul on the South Korean earned Spurs a penalty which was converted by Harry Kane to level James Ward-Prowse's early goal for the Saints.



"I’m not so happy with the behaviour from Sali at the moment because we have spoken about this before the game that he doesn’t need to make the final tackle," said the Austrian manager after the game.

Mohammed Salisu will miss the game against Newcastle United on January 2, 2022, through suspension.



Meanwhile, the former Real Valladolid player has not been included in Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac's AFCON squad after he reportedly denied an invite.



Salisu has been in top form for the Premier League side this season, playing 20 games across all competitions for the St Mary's outfit.