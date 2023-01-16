I trained hard behind the scenes for the 2022 World Cup – Asamoah Gyan

Ghana’s all-time top-scorer, Asamoah Gyan

Ghana’s all-time top-scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has disclosed that he put in hard work behind closed doors in anticipation of earning a call-up to Ghana’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gyan who last played for the Black Stars at the 2019 AFCON noted that he was bent on returning to the pitch with the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar but was never able to merit an invitation.



Speaking in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb Sports, the 38-year-old disclosed that he would have given his best if he was part of Ghana’s World Cup squad in Qatar.



“That World Cup time, I was working behind the scene. I felt if I was invited I would have conceded it because I was training hard because I wanted to come back to the field. But it's all part of life,” Gyan told Dan Kwaku Yeboah in an interview.



He added, “So far as I haven’t retired from football, I can still play.”

Although Gyan yearns to rock the green turf once again before hanging his boots, the striker stated, “now that I’m not playing regularly how do you expect me to play.”



Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer in the national team and also Africa’s top scorer at the World Cup.







