I turned down Asante Kotoko’s CEO job because I was not ready for the role – George Afriyie

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, George Afriyie

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, George Afriyie has opened up on his links to the Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO) job.

According to him, he was contacted for the job but decided to turn it down because he felt he was not ready for the role.



“I was invited by the current Kotoko Board to be interviewed and be offered the CEO position. At the time, I said ‘no, I’m not ready,” George Afriyie said in an interview with Untold Stories TV GH.

The Ghana FA Vice President continued, “If you are offered any position at a time, you look at whether you are ready for it or not. So at the time, honestly, I wasn’t ready at all.”



Having turned down the job in 2020, the Asante Kotoko board subsequently settled on Nana Yaw Amponsah and appointed him as the new club CEO.