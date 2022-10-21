1
Menu
Sports

I turned down Asante Kotoko’s CEO job because I was not ready for the role – George Afriyie

George Afriyie 1.png Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, George Afriyie

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, George Afriyie has opened up on his links to the Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO) job.

According to him, he was contacted for the job but decided to turn it down because he felt he was not ready for the role.

“I was invited by the current Kotoko Board to be interviewed and be offered the CEO position. At the time, I said ‘no, I’m not ready,” George Afriyie said in an interview with Untold Stories TV GH.

The Ghana FA Vice President continued, “If you are offered any position at a time, you look at whether you are ready for it or not. So at the time, honestly, I wasn’t ready at all.”

Having turned down the job in 2020, the Asante Kotoko board subsequently settled on Nana Yaw Amponsah and appointed him as the new club CEO.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo
Why Akufo-Addo sacked GES Director-General after extending his contract
President Akufo-Addo claps back at detractors in Ashanti Region
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Related Articles: