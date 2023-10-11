I used to be a ‘diehard’ Hearts of Oak fan - Dormaahene reveals

The Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II said he started his football journey as a staunch fan of Hearts of Oak in the early 1970s.

According to Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II, football has always been part of him during his secondary school days, adding that he has been through tough times despite his love for the discipline.



Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II who doubles as a High Court judge, through his love for football, established Aduana Stars Football in 1985 and in their first season in the Ghana Premier League, the Dormaa-based club won the title 2010.



Narrating his journey, Osagyefo described himself as a football enthusiast who loved Hearts of Oak while most of his friends supported bitter-rivals Asante Kotoko.



“I’ve always been a football enthusiast where I have been beaten in football and suffered in football but I’m still in football. When I was schooling, I was a Hearts of Oak fan and most of my friends happened to be in Asante Kotoko and that is why the issue started. When Kotoko win over us, I had to suffer and sometimes when we go to my table at the dining hall, they will take my food and I also did same when Hearts wins.”



“I followed Hearts of Oak to a point in time when I was enstooled as the Dormaahene. I thought it wise that I love football and I have followed the town teams so why can’t I bring it up, and lo and behold Aduana Stars qualified for the Premier League and the first season, we emerged victorious and even a world record," he added.



Osagyefo Oseadeeyo presides over legal matters in a Fast Track High Court in the Greater Accra region and is also the current head of the judicial committee at the National House of chiefs and oversees all their legal matters.

