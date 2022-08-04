11
Menu
Sports

I used to be a runner, that's why I'm fast – Osman Bukari

Osman Bukari Hattrick 610x400 Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Red Star Belgrade hat-trick hero, Osman Bukari was delighted following the convincing win over Pjunik in the Champions League on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The red and whites beat the champions of Armenia 5-0 in the first leg of the third round of Champions League qualification, with the Ghanaian scoring a hat-trick.

"Great game. We were ready for it, we fought from start to finish and I am happy for the team that we achieved the triumph. I'm happy for myself, of course, it's no small thing to score three goals in a Champions League qualifying match," Osman Bukari told the club's official website.

He was delighted with the atmosphere created by the red and white supporters at the "Rajko Mitić" stadium.

"Beautiful atmosphere, I feel great playing in front of Zvezda fans." I thank them for the applause and for chanting my name. I love them! They love me too, so we enjoy it. But I knew everything about Zvezda fans even before coming to the club, they are always like this.

In the second leg - to repeat this kind of game.

"Of course, I would like to repeat this game, but the most important thing is to advance." I will do everything in my power to move on, but now we have to rest and prepare well for the second leg.

He was elusive for the Pjunik defense last night.

"I was a runner before I chose football." I'm fast, when I have the ball at my feet, I have to take advantage of it - is Bukaria's conclusion.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Only Jesus can tell whether he is happy with my work – Ofori-Atta
P.H.D: The 3 principles Ken Agyapong will use in 2024 as president
Bernard Avle loses wife
We've agreed with parties on only 'Ghana Card' for new voters – EC
Headmaster, administrator busted for promoting exams malpractices
The preacher who 'boomed' at NPP thanksgiving service
Lawyer of KNUST 'gang-rape’ students speaks
NAPO 'rips' so-called Nkrumah MoU
Man found dead on toilet seat after preserving dead wife's body with ice for months
60-year-old man fined GH¢12,000 for having sex with his 3 daughters
Related Articles: