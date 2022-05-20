0
Menu
Sports

I've a six months contract job with Ghana - Otto Addo

Otto Addo Gideon Mensah 610x400 Otto Addo

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has revealed that he has penned a six months long contract with the Ghana Football Association to be the head coach of the team.

Essentially the Dortmind assistant coach will have his Ghana contract expire right after the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Otto Addo decided to continue as the Ghana coach after he reached terms with Borussia Dortmund which was his first priority.

Speaking in an interview with transfermkt.com, the former Black Stars player disclosed that the Ghana job is for a reasonable period and has a six months deal.

"It's manageable: I have a contract for six months until after the World Cup. We have international matches in June, a ten-day trip in September and then the preparation for the World Cup and the tournament are on the agenda."

He also revealed that he would not have taken the Ghana job if he was a main coach of any team.

"Pál Dárdai also did that with Hertha BSC and Hungary – but I would give the examples mentioned a different weighting compared to my situation. If I were employed as the head coach of a Bundesliga club, it would be difficult for me personally to imagine a position as a national coach at the same time. That's certainly another number - although people have already mastered it successfully. Of course, my position as a talent manager at BVB is busy, but I know that I can do it - also because it's for a reasonable period of time" he said.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Achimota Forest: Tikese makes allegation
The educational qualifications of Ghana's current economic managers
Gang linked to kidnapping, robberies and rape of women at Adenta arrested
Ghana's 40-man squad for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers
Cheddar accused of housing wild tigers in plush Ridge Estate as residents live in fear
Andre Ayew arrives in Ghana ahead 2023 AFCON qualifiers
Chris Briandt: The first Ghanaian footballer to play with boots
Mahama left debt repayment buffers unlike ‘collateralizer’ Akufo-Addo – Kofi Bentil
Owoo family not rightful owners of Achimota forest - Osu Traditional Council
My death will be blamed on an anti-armed robbery operation - Barker-Vormawor