I’ve been practicing free-kicks – Eric Esso

Eric Esso scored a free kick in Ashantigold's 4-1 win over Berekum Chelsea in the MTN FA Cup

Ashantigold midfielder, Eric Esso has revealed that he has been practicing free-kicks in his personal training sessions.

The art of finishing free-kicks has been difficult for most players on the local scene with very few being able to perfect the art.



Esso however defied the odds and finished with aplomb in Ashgold’s 4-1 win over Berekum Chelsea in the 2021 MTN FA Cup semi-finals.



Esso got Ashgold’s opener on the stroke of half-time as he scored a beautiful free-kick in Ashgold’s 4-1 victory over Berekum Chelsea.

Speaking to footballmadeinGhana after Ashgold secured a place in the 2021 MTN FA Cup Final, Esso revealed that he has been working to perfect the technique.



“During our training sessions last week, I was practicing it [Free-kicks]” – Esso told FMIG.



“So when the free-kick came up, I took the opportunity to score. So I thank God for being able to execute it” – Esso added.