I’ve been waiting for this moment – Partey revels after first Arsenal goal

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey reveled at ending his goal drought for the team after he scored in the 3-1 Premier League win against Aston Villa on Friday.

The 28-year-old Ghana international finally scored his first goal for the Gunners on his 40th appearance for the club in all competitions after he rose the highest to glance in a corner from Emile Smith Rowe in the 23rd minute of the top-flight game at Emirates Stadium.



Before the goal, Partey, who joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in July 2020, came close to scoring in the 20th minute but his effort rattled the woodwork and bounced back into play.



But three minutes later, he put Arsenal ahead and in the 45th minute, Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored from the penalty spot after Alexandre Lacazette was brought down in the box and Smith Rowe added the third in the 56th minute after a pass from Aubameyang.



Partey has dedicated the win to the fans by saying, as quoted by The Mirror: “The team knew what to do. We had to keep fighting and keep our intensity. In the end with the quality we have we are able to get results.



"All the team was frustrated and we wanted a win. That was the mentality we brought to this game today and we were able to get our result.

"I've been waiting for this moment for a long time. I think it was the right moment to have it and I'm very happy.



"The team performed very good. We have to do this every weekend and every game and with this, we can achieve beautiful things.



“They deserve it. they have been supporting us when we have been down and when things have gone bad. This win is for them and I hope they enjoy it.”



Meanwhile, when asked about Partey’s goal, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told the club’s official website: “Yes because he’s been chasing it for a long time, and he could have scored another two to be fair. I’m very happy for him, I think he enjoyed that moment in front of our supporters and I’m happy for him.”