I've coached Hasaacas Ladies for 18 years without salary - Basigi

Coach of Hasaacas Ladies Football Club, Yussif Basigi

Coach of Hasaacas Ladies Football Club, Yussif Basigi has disclosed that, he has been in charge of the Sekondi-side for the past 18 years as head coach but has never drawn a salary.

He made the revelations while speaking on Accra-based Angle FM with journalist, Saddick Adams, a.k.a Sports Obama, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.



"I have been coaching Hasaacas Ladies for 18 years. I'm the first coach of the team when it was formed in June 2003. I have coached all these years without a salary."



According to Basigi, his main motivation and satisfaction are, "seeing a lot of young girls transforming their lives through football.

"I picked some of these girls from Primary school and now some playing professional football in Europe and building houses. That's very rewarding for me," he added.



Aside from Hasaacas, he also doubles as coach of a female national team after the Ghana Football Association in 2020 named him as head coach of the National U-20 female national team, the Black Princesses.



Basigi has recently been in the news for all the right reasons after guiding Hasaacas Ladies to local glory and continental fame in the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League losing the final to Sundowns Ladies in Egypt last month.