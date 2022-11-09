I’ve done enough to earn a spot in Black Stars for the World Cup – Joseph Paintsil

KRC Genk winger, Joseph Paintsil

KRC Genk winger, Joseph Paintsil believes that his performance this season at the club level is enough proof for him to earn a place in Ghana’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Joseph Paintsil was instrumental in Ghana’s quest to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as the Black Stars eliminated Nigeria in the playoffs.



In the Belgium Pro League, the Ghanaian player has scored 5 goals in provided 6 assists in 13 matches for his club.



Speaking in an interview on JoyNews, the player said his performance is enough to get him to the World Cup squad.



“If we are calling based on stats and performance, I think my performance wasn’t a bad performance,” Joseph Paintsil said.

He added, “it is something I feel comfortable about myself because I’m doing what is necessary to be in top form. I’m scoring goals and giving some assists and that is the most important thing.”



“I wouldn’t be surprised if my name is in the provisional list and maybe who knows make it to the 26-man squad,” he said.



Meanwhile, Joseph Paintsil is rumoured to have been dropped from Ghana’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



