I’ve heard rumours but I’m uncertain if Francis Amuzu will leave - Felice Mazzu

Francis Amuzu

The manager of RSC Anderlecht, Felice Mazzu is refusing to give more information on the imminent exit of Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu.

Commenting on the matter, the gaffer said although he is aware of the speculations, he is unsure whether the talented youngster will leave or stay.



"I've heard there are rumors, but I don't know if he will leave. We'll see what the next few days bring. In any case, I am here to do sporting work, the management is concerned with the financial side. If Amuzu went, at least we will find solutions,” Felice Mazzu shared.



As reported by footballghana, Belgian-born Ghanaian international Francis Amuzu is close to joining French Ligue 1 club OGC Nice this summer.

He has been on the radar of a number of clubs in Europe but a deal could not be reached especially with Celtic, a club that was heavily linked with the player.



With the summer transfer window still open even after the start of the 2022/23 football season, OGC Nice have now managed to reach an agreement with RSC Anderlecht.



The club according to L'Équip will pay 8 million euros to the Belgian club to secure the transfer of Francis Amuzu.