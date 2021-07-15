I’ve loved being in England but I think I need to move away - Christian Atsu

Winger, Christian Atsu

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has hinted of a move away from England despite having a good time in the country.

Atsu is currently a free agent after the expiration of his contract with the Premier League side on June 30, 2021.



He endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign as he was not registered and had to spent time with the Newcastle United U-23 team.



Speaking to the Athletic UK, the Black Stars winger talked about his next possible destination.

He confirmed receiving offers from clubs in England but says his preference will have to be a country with warm weather.



“I am weighing up my options,” he says. “I would prefer it to be warm weather, but we’ll see. I’ve loved being in England and I have offers from here but I think I need to move away. I might stay in Europe. I have to decide,” he said.



The 29-year-old has had stints in Portugal with FC Porto and Rio Ave, Chelsea, Everton and others.