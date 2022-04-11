I've never felt pressure since joining Kotoko- Prosper Ogum after Hearts victory

Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh

Asante Kotoko coach, Dr Prosper Ogum says he is under no pressure at the club after his side defeated fierce rivals Hearts of Oak for the first time this season.

The first two games between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak this season, ended with the Phobians getting the better of the Reds after a draw and a win.



However, Dr Ogum got an important victory on Sunday, which sees the Reds closing in on the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title.



“They don’t pick those injuries at training, the players picked the injuries during the League games so referees should protect them,” he said in a post-match interview.



“I’ve never felt any pressure since I joined Kotoko,” he added.

Cameroonian forward Frank Mbella Etouga netted the winner for Asante Kotoko from the spot in the 16th minute.



Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen impeded Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama in the box.



Kotoko are now 16 points adrift of their rivals on the Ghana Premier League table.