I’ve no plans of playing for Kotoko again - Agyemang Badu

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Former Black Stars midfielder

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has stated that he will not play for Kotoko again before hanging his boot.

In an interview with Isaac Worlanyo Wallace, Badu said if he can play for Kotoko, he can equally play in Europe.



“If my body cannot respond to European football, that means it can’t respond to local football,” he said.



Agyemang Badu added that he has an unfinished business with Asante Kotoko, but it has nothing to do with him playing for the team again.

“I am not sure if I say I am retiring tomorrow, I will play for Kotoko again,” he added.



Badu concluded that he would stay overseas and play over there instead of coming to play for Kotoko if he is strong to play.