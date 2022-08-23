0
Menu
Sports

I’ve not played in any league with high intensity like England - Benjamin Tetteh

Benjamin Tetteh Hull City 456789 Hull City striker, Benjamin Tetteh

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hull City striker Benjamin Tetteh has described the English Championship as a tough league which requires a lot of high intensity.

The striker disclosed that he is yet to play in any league which has a high intensity like the English Championship.

The Ghanaian forward who joined Hull City in the summer transfer window looks to have settled well in the Championship league.

The former Yeni Malatyaspor striker provided two assists despite his side's 5-2 defeat away to West Bromwich Albion.

Speaking after his side's heavy defeat, Benjamin Tetteh professed that despite how tough the league is, he is mentally prepared.

“Before I came here, I spoke to a few fans. They told me how it is here, so I think (I was) already mentally prepared.

“It is difficult, but I think I’m trying my best to get used to it. I’ve not played in any league that has a high intensity like this. I’m trying to get used to it. Everyone is just running for 90 minutes,” the striker said.

Tetteh has made five appearances for Hull City since joining the club from Turkish second-tier club Yeni Malatyaspor.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Related Articles: