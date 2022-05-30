I've not received a 'check-up' call from any GFA official since 2020 - Alfred Duncan

Former Black Stars midfielder, Alfred Duncan

Fiorentina midfielder, Alfred Duncan, has revealed that he has gone two years without any form of contact from the Ghana Football Association.



He revealed on a Twitter space that, he was sidelined in the GFA's regular check-ups on Ghanaian players abroad.



The 29-year-old recalled that the last call he received from the GFA dates back to 2020.

"Most of the Black Stars players are in Europe and they get frequent calls from GFA officials checking in on their well-being. They don’t contact me anymore. The last time someone from the Ghana Football Association called me was during the lockdown, in 2020," he said as quoted by citisportsonline.com.



The former Sassuolo man added that he made his disappointment known to the official who phoned him.



"I was upset and voiced out my frustrations to the person, and ever since, no official has contacted me again."



On Saturday, May 28, 2022, Duncan in a letter published by Fiorentina, announced that he has closed the chapter of his international career.



The-29-year-old in his letter made mention of being 'humiliated', 'discriminated against', and 'left aside for years' as the factors that led to his early retirement from international football.

Alfred Duncan's last appearance was in 2019 when Ghana faced South Africa in the 2021 AFCON qualifies. He lasted 61 minutes in the game.



