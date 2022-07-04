1
I want Etouga to stay at Kotoko – Prosper Ogum

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum wants Cameroon striker Franck Mbella Etouga to stay at the club.

Franck Etouga has been linked with a transfer move to clubs abroad after a good stint with the Porcupine Warriors.

However, despite interest from clubs to sign the player, coach Prosper Narteh wants the club to keep the player for the CAF Champions League.

"I want Franck Etouga to stay at Kotoko. That is my wish," Ogum said on ATL FM.

"I now know and understand my players and vice versa so I want most of them to stay at Kotoko going to Africa although I understand the business aspect of football," he added.

Franck Etouga scored 21 goals in his first Ghana Premier League campaign to help Asante Kotoko win the 2021/2022 league.

