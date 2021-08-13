I want a new challenge - AshGold's Richard Osei Agyemang

AshantiGold SC defender, Richard Osei Agyemang

AshantiGold SC defender, Richard Osei Agyemang has made clear his intentions to leave the miners after years at the club.

The hard tackling center back says that he wants a new challenge and is willing and ready to make the move to any club local or foreign interested in him.



Richard Osei-Agyemang has been rock solid for the miners in an otherwise sorry campaign this season that ended with no silverware despite reaching the finals of the MTN FA Cup before losing to Hearts on penalties.



He has formed a solid partnership at the back with Samed Ibrahim despite an underwhelming campaign in the league.



The former Asante Kotoko defender was voted the man of the match in the MTN FA Cup finals which they lost to Hearts of Oak on penalties.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM, the defender says that despite having two years left on his contract at AshGold, he wants to depart the club for a new challenge.



“I want a new challenge. I am ready to join any club from either Ghana here or abroad.” Osei Agyemang told Pure FM



“I have paid my dues to Ashantigold. I still have two years on my contract and I am ready to leave the club if there is an offer that will meet Ashantigold valuation."