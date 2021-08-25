'I want to achieve this' - Akonnor on winning AFCON title

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

Black Stars head coach, Charles Akonnor dreams of winning the AFCON title for the country after missing out on the title for the past 39 years.

The former Ghana captain is confident of ending Ghana's 39-year wait for the AFCON trophy, by winning the 2021 Nation's Cup in Cameroon.



“Every day I dream about this opportunity, I want to achieve this,” Akonnor said.



“I want to achieve this but we all need to believe. It's only local coaches who have won the AFCON. I am confident it will happen with a local coach. Ghanaians must start believing us.”



Charles Kumi Gyamfi, popularly known as C.K Gyamfi, won the Nations Cup in 1963, and successfully defended it in 1965.



He repeated the feat in 1982, Ghana's last title. Meanwhile, Fred Osam Doudou lifted the trophy in 1978 with the Black Stars.

Ghana has been drawn in Group C of next year's nations cup, alongside 1976 winner Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island.



“Our group is very hard and I am very happy the Ghana FA arranged that friendly against Morocco," said Akonnor in the zoom conference.



“If we have the chance of meeting Morocco again, things will be different. They are the strongest among our group,” he added.



