I want to adapt quickly in South Korea – Jeonbuk new signing Nana Boateng

Ghanaian international Nana Boateng

Ghanaian international Nana Boateng says the weather in South Korea is different from that of Ghana but is working to adapt as he seeks to prove his worth to his new outfit Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

The midfielder joined the club last week from Romanian outfit CFR Cluj and immediately made his debut for the club.



Boateng was handed a starting role before he was subbed off in the 61st minute mark as his side cruised to victory.



He produced a top performance to help Jeonbuk secure a 1-0 victory against Suwon FC in the 23rd round of the Hana 1 Q K League 1 2023 at Jeonju World Cup Stadium on Sunday.

"It's been 10 days since I came to Korea. Everything I've experienced so far has been fine. Except for the hot weather, there is nothing particularly difficult." there is," he said.



"It is difficult to say many things because I have only played one game yet. However, I want to adapt quickly and show off my abilities. What is interesting is that many of our players are of high quality," he said. I will,"



The win helped Jeonbuk to tie with Seoul in terms of wins, with 11 victories, 4 draws, and 8 losses, accumulating 37 points. However, Jeonbuk remained behind in goal difference and maintained the 4th position in the league standings.