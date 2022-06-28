0
Menu
Sports

I want to attain the level of Cecil Jones Attuquayefio - Hearts coach Samuel Boadu

Video Archive
Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Boadu equals Jones Attuquayefio's 22-year-old record

Hearts of Oak beat Bechem United 2-1 to win their 12th FA Cup title

Hearts of Oak to clash with Asante Kotoko in Super Clash

Coach Samuel Boadu is gunning for the record of the legendary Cecil Jones Attuquayefio in the history books of Ghana football and Accra Hearts of Oak.

Cecil Jones Attuquayefio, a former Black Stars player is the most successful Accra Hearts of Oak and one of the most decorated Ghanaian coaches having won the CAF Champions League, Super Cup, Ghana Premier League, FA Cup, and other minor trophies.

Less than two years since taking up the role as the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu, is already chasing the records of Attuquayefio after winning back-to-back FA Cup, Ghana Premier, and the Super Cup.

"I want to be like the late Cecil Jones Attuquayefio. May his soul rest in peace. I am gradually learning from some of the things he did, and I know very soon I will get there," he told Kumasi-based radio station Oyerepa FM after winning the 2022 MTN FA Cup on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Jones Attuquayefio won 11 major trophies with Accra Hearts of Oak, 5 Ghana Premier League titles, 2 FA Cups, 2 Ghana Super Cups, CFA Champions League, Confederation Cup, and Super Cup.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Quitting my job to live Abroad was my biggest mistake’ - KKD
Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Gabby’s damning E-Levy revelation
National House of Chiefs petitioned over enstoolment of New Juaben Omanehene
God will cause you to vomit the money you’ve stolen - Agyinasare
Arise Ghana demo: Police get partial grant from court
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries
Arise Ghana demo: Prepare for a massacre - Sammy Gyamfi to IGP
7 NPP young brains chase MP seats
Nat'l Cathedral: People will be jailed - Ablakwa insists
Related Articles: