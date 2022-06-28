I want to attain the level of Cecil Jones Attuquayefio - Hearts coach Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu equals Jones Attuquayefio's 22-year-old record
Hearts of Oak beat Bechem United 2-1 to win their 12th FA Cup title
Hearts of Oak to clash with Asante Kotoko in Super Clash
Coach Samuel Boadu is gunning for the record of the legendary Cecil Jones Attuquayefio in the history books of Ghana football and Accra Hearts of Oak.
Cecil Jones Attuquayefio, a former Black Stars player is the most successful Accra Hearts of Oak and one of the most decorated Ghanaian coaches having won the CAF Champions League, Super Cup, Ghana Premier League, FA Cup, and other minor trophies.
Less than two years since taking up the role as the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu, is already chasing the records of Attuquayefio after winning back-to-back FA Cup, Ghana Premier, and the Super Cup.
"I want to be like the late Cecil Jones Attuquayefio. May his soul rest in peace. I am gradually learning from some of the things he did, and I know very soon I will get there," he told Kumasi-based radio station Oyerepa FM after winning the 2022 MTN FA Cup on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Jones Attuquayefio won 11 major trophies with Accra Hearts of Oak, 5 Ghana Premier League titles, 2 FA Cups, 2 Ghana Super Cups, CFA Champions League, Confederation Cup, and Super Cup.
