0
Menu
Sports

I want to be a better player before choosing between Spain and Ghana – Nico Williams

Video Archive
Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nico Williams opens up on relationship with brother

Inaki Williams switches nationality to represent Ghana

Nico Williams names Asamoah Gyan as his favorite Black Stars player

Athletic Bilbao forward, Nico Williams, has stated that he is undecided on the country to represent at the senior level when it comes to national team football.

In a 3Sports interview that aired on July 13, the brother of new Black Stars player Inaki Williams intimated that he is very young and focusing on improving himself.

He said he will decide the country to represent at the senior level when the right moment comes.

“I don’t know. I am so young. At the moment I’m focused on me…work (ing) hard. I don’t have this in my mind…to go to Spain or to go to Ghana... I want to work harder and be a best player and this moment [to choose the country to represent] come , I will decide whether I’ll come,” Nico Williams said.

The 20-year-old has represented Spain at the youth levels but is eligible to switch nationality. His brother Inaki Williams recent decided to represent Ghana following initial indecision on the subject matter.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



DS/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
EC to create new register that cost $80m – Haruna Iddrisu alleges
Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MCE, driver die in ghastly road accident
Court dismisses request to keep Sir John’s assets frozen
Meet the pastor who is Ghana’s most-viewed live streamer
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah
Related Articles: