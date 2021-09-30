I want to be a security man when I retire from boxing – Bukom Banku

Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, porpularly known as Bukom Banku

Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, porpularly known as Bukom Banku, believes that he has two more years left to explore his boxing career.

The 41-year-old asserts that there is still some boxing left in him and that he will hang his boots when he feels the body is not fit to continue.



The comedian cum actor is already planning for life after boxing and has a clear idea what he intends doing after calling time on his boxing career.



Banku says with the skills and experience he has garnered as a boxer, he would want to take up a security job when he retires.



Banku's preference is to be a security guard in the United States of America as the job does not pay in Ghana.

“I’ve about two years to compete boxing before I retire. When I retire, I will seek for a job in America as a security man. I cannot become a security man in Ghana but in the United States of America I can become a security guard there,” he told Asempa FM.



The ‘African Mayweather’ as he touts himself first rose to prominence when he won bronze at the 1999 Africa Games.



Banku used to pride himself as an undefeated champion until Bastie Samir gave him a beating of lifetime in 2017.



The controversial boxer was no match for Bastie who pummeled him and got a seven-round knockout victory over Bank.