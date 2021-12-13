‘I want to be a two-time world champion’ – Richard Commey speaks after defeat to Lomachenko

Richard Commey lost his fight with Vasiliy Lomachenko

He has apologised to Ghanaians



He indicated that, he aims at becoming a two-time world champion



Richard Commey, the Ghanaian boxer who was defeated over the weekend by his Ukrainian opponent, Vasiliy Lomachenko, has indicated that he is aiming at becoming a two-time world champion in future.



According to him, the weekend’s defeat made him feel like he has disappointed Ghanaians but he is going to back stronger.



Lomachenko dropped Commey heavily in the seventh round and even tried to persuade his opponent’s corner to halt the fight before he sealed a dominant win with scores of 117-110, 119-108 and 119-108 at Madison Square Garden in New York.



Speaking in a post-fight interview, Commey, who was in tears, apologised to Ghanaians because to him, he fights for the people of Ghana.

“I fight for my country, I fight for my people, you know, I let them down but I believe I’m gonna come back stronger,” Richard Commey said.



“I think the round I dropped down, I just took my eyes off him for a second and that’s it, I could have stayed focused all along and it is what it is.



“He’s a great fighter, I did what I had to do, I am proud of my people, I fight for them and I love them so much. It’s hard for me to take it because I feel I am the only one representing them.”



The former IBF Lightweight champion despite taking a battering confirmed that he was not hurt and vowed to become a two-time champion in the future.



“The aim and ambition are still the same, I wanna be a two-time world champion and I mean as far as my people believe in me, I will always represent them,” Commey stressed.



