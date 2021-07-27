I want to be an important player for RB Leipzig - Brian Brobbey

Brian Brobbey has moved to the German league

RB Leipzig new signing Brian Brobbey says he wants to establish himself as one of the important players for the club in the upcoming season.

The enterprising forward joined the German Bundesliga outfit in March 2021 after failing to extend his deal with Dutch giants, Ajax Amsterdam.



The 19-year-old's move to the club generated a lot of heat as coach Julian Nagelsmann who signed him left the club for Bayern Munich.



Despite confessing he had to google to know about the newly appointed coach Jesses Marsch, Brobbey says he wants to establish himself as a key figure in the team.

“When it was clear that Jesse was going to be the new coach, I first checked the internet!" Brobbey told Bild. "I wanted to know how he played and I saw his speech from the game with Salzburg in Liverpool.



“It was a little strange for me because [Nagelsmann] said he was staying. But I had a good conversation with Jesse and he's a very good coach. Now we speak almost every day. I'm glad I'm here."



“I have to train hard every day and show myself to offer myself to the coach. Then he has to decide who to put up. But I want to be important to the team."