'I want to be back in action next season' – Asamoah Gyan

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has disclosed he will return to action in the upcoming football season after leaving Legon Cities.

Gyan, who reportedly joined Legon Cities before the start of last season in a deal worth $1 million in an interview with Peace FM confirmed his contract with the club has exhausted.

This means the legendary striker is now a free agent and can join any club of his choice.

The all-time Ghana’s topscorer failed to make impact at Legon Cities due to lack of fitness.

He managed only six appearances in the entire season for the Royals as they avoid relegation.

Earlier reports claimed that the club had terminated his contract, but he has now revealed that it had expired.

"I don't work with them anymore." He said after being asked about his contract situation with Legon Cities.

"I want to be back in action next season," he added.

Gyan has a total of 51 goals in 109 appearances for Ghana. He is also Africa's all-time leading scorer in World Cup history. Gyan has also won a number of golden boots and trophies.

