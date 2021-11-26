I want to be like Virgil van Dijk – Ghana’s Mohammed Salisu

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu

Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu has said that he wants to model his game after one-time PFA Player of the Year, Virgil van Dijk.



Mohammed Salisu has become a revelation in the ongoing English Premier League season having struggled in his maiden season following a move from Spanish side Real Valladolid.



He has now established himself in the Southampton first team and he has set a huge target for himself in the coming years.

The Ghanaian wants to emulate the Dutch international who has established himself as one of the best centre backs in the world since joining Liverpool from Southampton.



"I think Virgil is a very good central defender and, I would say, is one of the very best central defenders in the world. One day, I want to be like him," he said ahead of Southampton’s game with Liverpool.



"Especially with how he plays and the confidence he has and how he leads the team," he added.



Whereas Salisu’s club career is blossoming, his national team is up in the air with his allegiance to Ghana still a topic of discourse.



The defender has turned down calls by the Ghana Football Association to have him feature for the Black Stars.

With Ghana set to participate in the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, coach Milovan Rajevac will be hoping that Salisu will have a change of heart and avail himself for selection.



