I want to be playing as much as possible - Callum Hudson-Odoi reveals target for next season

Chelsea forward, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea forward, Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed his target for the 2022/23 season, claiming he wants to play as many games as possible after he ended last season on the sidelines due to injury.

He made 28 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side, scored three goals and provided six assists in the process last term.



However, his campaign was ultimately scuppered by an Achilles injury that developed into something more troubling and problematic and hasn’t featured since early March, leading to a summer of intense work in preparation for an important pre-season.

"I want to be playing as much as possible. Regular football brings out the consistency so I want to just keep playing and playing as much as I can. Playing those 10 out of 11 games in my preferred position on the left side was massive for me because that’s where I know I can be at my best and do what I do as much as possible," Hudson-Odoi said as quoted by the club's official website.



"We were winning games, top of the league and everything was going well, so to have an injury like that hits you hard but at the same time it motivates you to come back and return to where you were before."