I want to build a competitive team to win titles – Hearts coach Slavko Matic

Slavko Matic 8765 Hearts of Oak Coach, Slavko Matic

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak Coach Slavko Matic has disclosed his intentions to build a competitive team capable of winning titles for the club.

The Serbian has had a successful start in two games, beating Kotoku Royals and Bibiani Gold Stars.

Speaking after Saturday’s win over the Kotoku Royals, Matic said that he wants his team to be competitive to win titles in future.

"I want to bring competition to the team, I have said I want to get a better option for us, we have a lot of games and every player would play."

"We want to try the best combination for each game, you saw Gladson Awako and Salifu Ibrahim in the first half with the best combination,” the coach said

Hearts of Oak's next game is at home against Karela United on November 13.

JNA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
