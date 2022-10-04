I want to coach Ghana for the 3rd time - Milovan Rajevac

Former Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

Former Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac has disclosed that he would welcome another chance to coach Ghana for the third time with arms opened wide.

The Serbian tactician who spoke with Akoma 87.9 FM in a phone interview explained that he was unfortunate in his second spell with the Ghana national team as he had less time to build the formidable team he wanted.



According to him, he would be grateful if the country which he considers a second home will give him the third chance to achieve great targets with the national team.



"No one knows what the future holds. Ghana is my second home, so if another opportunity arises for me to come there, I will consider it seriously,” Milovan Rajevac stated.



He added, “last time I didn't have enough time to implement everything I wanted like the first time in Ghana. In order to achieve great targets, time is of the essence.”

Milovan Rajevac in his second stint led Ghana to its worst Cup of Nations performance at the 2021 AFCON as the Black Stars bowed out of the tournament with just a point and no win in three matches.



Ghana lost their matches to Morocco, Comoros and drew with Gabon as they exited at the group stages.



The Serbian had a good spell with Ghana in his first stint as he led the country to the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



JNA/DO