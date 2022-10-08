0
I want to enjoy football like Ronaldinho - Daniel-Kofi Kyereh reveals ambitions

Black Stars Midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyereh H Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh (R)

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has revealed that he takes delight in watching former Brazil midfielder, Ronaldinho.

The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner inspired a generation of players with his skills and flair, and Kyereh seems to be one of the disciples of Ronaldinho's style.

The SC Freiburg playmaker has rediscovered his form and was on target for the Bundesliga outfit in the Europa League clash against FC Nantes.

"Joyful and determined. If you watch me play, you'll notice how much I enjoy the game," he told GQ. "Ronaldinho. The joy and energy he brought to the game makes me love to watch football," he added when asked who his favourite player was.

Ronaldinho was two times Ballon d'Or winner and led Barcelona to the 2006 UEFA Champions League. He later played for AC Milan and Flamengo, Atletico Mineiro, Queretaro, and Fluminense before ending his career in 2015.

Meanwhile, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh joined SC Freiburg in the summer transfer window and has gradually made his way into the starting eleven.

He scored in his last two matches for the German top-flight side.

