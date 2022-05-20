0
I want to explore my capabilities to improve as a coach – Otto Addo

Otto Addo Otto Addo, Black Stars coach

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo has disclosed that he is willing to explore his capabilities to ensure he improved as a coach.

The Germany-based tactician after guiding the Black Stars to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been given the go-ahead to continue with the national team.

Speaking to Transfer Market in an interview, Coach Otto Addo says he wants to improve so he excels at his job.

“In principle, I always want to be broadly positioned in order to be able to fully exploit my possibilities and my abilities – also as a coach, of course. I always want to improve and I think few coaches would say 'no' if given the chance to play at the World Cup. This is actually a no-brainer,” Coach Otto Addo said.

He continued, “Of course, the appeal of a head coaching job is great, but at the same time it is always associated with a risk assessment. In the end, football is known to be a short-lived business and you have to be aware of that with every decision.”

Coach Otto Addo is currently preparing with his technical team for the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON.

