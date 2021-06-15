I want to have coffee with Michael Ballack - Kevin-Prince Boateng declares

Black Stars midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed his intention of having coffee with German and Chelsea legend Michael Ballack in a bid to bury an old hatchet.

Just before the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Boateng inflicted a horrific injury on Ballack who missed the competition because of it.



The incident sparked a lot of hate on Boateng who chose to represent the Black Stars during their historic run to the quarterfinals.



Many years on, the two are yet to make up and Boateng has expressed his willingness to do so.

“I just want to have another coffee with him,” the ARD EM expert said.



It is unknown whether Ballack, who speaks on Magenta TV these days will accept the invitation.



