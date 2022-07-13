I want to help Ghana win trophies - Medeama SC's Rashid Nortey

Medeama SC midfielder Rashid Nortey

Medeama SC midfielder Rashid Nortey has set sights on helping Ghana to win trophies.

The Black Stars has struggled to win silverwares in recent years and according to Nortey, it is his dream to help the national team end the trophy drought.



Asked about his target, he said, “My dream is to play in Europe and also help Ghana win trophies. I want to play for Barcelona or Manchester City because I have always admired those teams.”



The 24-year-old who joined the Yellow and Mauves in 2017 has been outstanding since joining the club.

He currently has less than seven months left on his existing contract with the former MTN FA Cup champions.



Rashid Nortey earned his debut Ghana call-up under CK Akonnor last year after an explosive campaign in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.