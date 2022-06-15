I want to leave Anderlecht - Dauda Mohammed

Ghana striker, Dauda Mohammed

Ghana striker, Dauda Mohammed has insisted that he wants to leave Anderlecht ahead of the new European season.

The former Asante Kotoko forward spent the 2021/22 football season with Spanish lower side, FC Cartagena on loan.



Dauda was impressive in his debut season scoring 9 times in 39 appearances for the club.



With the season having come to an end, Dauda is expected to return to his parent club.



But the attacker does not intend on staying at Anderlecht and looks to move to a club that offers more playing time to eventually get more opportunities to play in the Black Stars.

“I want to move out from Anderlecht to a club that has a good project for me and to get enough playing time for sure so that when I play more, I can earn more call-ups to the Black Stars," the attacker told TV3.



"From the just-ended season, if I play more I can [play in the Black Stars]," he added.



Dauda in the same interview revealed he could not join the Black Stars for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers and the Kirin Cup due to family issues.