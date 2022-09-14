0
I want to lift the Ghana Premier League trophy – Medeama captain Kwasi Donsu

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama captain, Kwasi Donsu has stated that his goal for this season is to win the Ghana Premier League.

Kwasi Donsu hopes that the Tarkwa-based club will be fortunate this season and be crowned champions for the first time, after coming close in previous seasons.

The Yellow and Mauves made a great start in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season after beating Legon Cities 1-0 in their first match Sunday, September 11, in Accra.

"As a captain, I want to lift the Ghana Premier League trophy with Medeama for the first time. Since I joined Medeama, I have been able to win the FA Cup title and finished second in the league but winning the ultimate has been difficult," he told Sunyani-based Union FM.

"This season, my main target is to lead the club to win its first league title, and looking at the squad depth and the technical team, I believe we can achieve it."

Medeama's next game is at home against Real Tamale United.

