I want to lift the Ghana Premier League trophy – Medeama captain Kwasi Donsu

Medeama captain, Kwasi Donsu

Medeama captain, Kwasi Donsu has stated that his goal for this season is to win the Ghana Premier League.

Kwasi Donsu hopes that the Tarkwa-based club will be fortunate this season and be crowned champions for the first time, after coming close in previous seasons.



The Yellow and Mauves made a great start in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season after beating Legon Cities 1-0 in their first match Sunday, September 11, in Accra.



"As a captain, I want to lift the Ghana Premier League trophy with Medeama for the first time. Since I joined Medeama, I have been able to win the FA Cup title and finished second in the league but winning the ultimate has been difficult," he told Sunyani-based Union FM.

"This season, my main target is to lead the club to win its first league title, and looking at the squad depth and the technical team, I believe we can achieve it."



Medeama's next game is at home against Real Tamale United.